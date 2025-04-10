Demand for Parkinson’s Care in Luton surges as expert shares the biggest Parkinson’s myths to avoid

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

To mark Parkinson’s Awareness Day 2025 (Friday 11th April), new research from Online Care Finder Lottie has revealed a sharp rise in demand for Parkinson’s care across Luton, with hospital admissions for Parkinson’s disease increasing by 10 per cent over the past five years.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As Parkinson's diagnosis continue to climb, more families are urgently seeking support, turning online in record numbers for advice and at-home care solutions:

Online searches for ‘Parkinson’s care at home’ have surged by 400 per cent

Searches for ‘Parkinson’s carer support’ have jumped by 120 per cent

This surge reflects the growing strain on families navigating complex care needs as Parkinson’s becomes one of the most rapidly rising neurological conditions in the world, with 1 in 37 people set to be diagnosed in their lifetime.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Parkinson's disease symptoms

This Parkinson’s Awareness Day, Lottie’s Lead Care Expert, Hannah Karim, is calling out the most common misconceptions surrounding Parkinson’s disease, aimed at supporting the thousands of families caring for a loved one following a diagnosis.

From confusion around the age of diagnosis to damaging stereotypes about independence, Hannah is urging the public to better understand the condition and challenge the myths that often isolate those living with Parkinson’s.

“Living with Parkinson’s isn’t easy, every person’s experience is unique, but outdated assumptions make it even harder,” explains Hannah Karim.

“Too often, people assume that a Parkinson’s diagnosis means a complete loss of independence or ability. That’s simply not true. These myths not only affect how others treat someone with Parkinson’s—they can also chip away at someone’s confidence and mental wellbeing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Educating yourself on the stages and symptoms of Parkinson’s is one of the most supportive things you can do. The truth is, many people with Parkinson’s continue to live full, active lives—and independence remains hugely important.” concludes Karim.

Five Parkinson’s myths to avoid, according to a care expert:

Myth 1: ‘Only older adults are affected by Parkinson’s disease’

Whilst Parkinson's disease is more commonly diagnosed in older adults over the age of 60, it can affect people of any age, including younger adults. This misconception can delay diagnosis and treatment in younger adults who experience initial signs and symptoms of Parkinson’s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

No matter your age, it's important to visit your doctor if you start to experience unusual symptoms or develop any new health concerns.

Myth 2: ‘Everyone living with Parkinson’s experiences the same symptoms’

Those Living with Parkinson’s will experience symptoms, progression of the disease and response to treatment that are unique to them. Some people living with the condition may experience relatively mild symptoms that progress slowly over many years, while others may experience more rapid progression.

When caring for someone with Parkinson’s, it’s important to understand their specific care needs to help them live as independently as possible.

Myth 3: ‘Parkinson’s disease only affects movement’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Parkinson’s is a progressive neurological condition; the most common symptoms reported by those living with the condition are uncontrollable shaking, difficulty moving, and muscle stiffness.

Each person living with Parkinson’s will experience different symptoms, and some people can experience non-motor symptoms, such as cognitive changes, like depression and anxiety, and changes to sleeping cycles. As well as physical symptoms such as problems with blood pressure regulation.

Myth 4: ‘You can’t live independently when you have Parkinson’s disease’

While Parkinson's may present challenges, it does not mean losing the ability to live independently.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Many people with Parkinson's disease continue to live independently for years after diagnosis. Through managing symptoms with medication, therapy, and small lifestyle changes, those living with Parkinson's can continue to live a fulfilled and independent life.

Myth 5: It’s appropriate to describe those with Parkinson’s as ‘suffering’

The way we communicate and talk about Parkinson’s has a direct effect on how people living with this condition feel. Using phrases like ‘suffering from Parkinson's’ or ‘a victim of Parkinson’s’ is negative and can have a profound impact on the person with Parkinson’s, as well as their loved ones.

Instead, use respectful language to show that Parkinson’s isn’t a defining aspect of their life. For example, say ‘a person with Parkinson’s disease’ or ‘living with Parkinson’s’.