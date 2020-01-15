Doritos urgently recall tortilla chips over allergy fears, Luton shopper told

Walkers is pulling its tangy cheese Doritos due to an undeclared ingredient.

The move is a precautionary measure because the packets contains soya which is not accurately declared on the label.

The 180g pack of tangy cheese Doritos

This means the tangy cheese Doritos are a possible health risk to anyone allergic to soya.

The warning affects the 180g pack size and Walkers Snack Foods has issued a point-of-sale notice to its customers.

In a statement from Trading Standards, shoppers are being told: "If you have bought the product and have an allergy to soya, do not eat it. Instead return it to the store from where it was bought for a full refund."

You can also call Walkers Consumer Care Line on 0800 274777 for a full refund if you have one of the affected packs.

An allergy to soya can cause swelling in the lips, mouth, skin, throat and can cause difficulty in swallowing and/or breathing and vomiting.