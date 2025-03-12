Dozens of children waiting for eating disorder treatment in Bedfordshire face crucial delays

Children in Bedfordshire who need eating disorder treatment are waiting too long to access care following a referral, new figures show.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It comes as Royal College of Psychiatrists analysis showed over half of NHS integrated care boards plan to reduce specialist eating disorder funding this year.

A charity said it is "incredibly disappointed" with the number of children and young people waiting to access support, and urged the Government and NHS leaders to increase investment in eating disorder services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

NHS England figures show around 55 children and young people in the NHS Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes Integrated Care Board area were waiting to access eating disorder treatment as of the end of December.

NHS England figures show around 55 children and young people in the NHS Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes Integrated Care Board area were waiting to access eating disorder treatment as of the end of December (Picture: Pixabay)

Its guidance says under-19s with an urgent eating disorder referral should receive treatment within one week, while this rises to four weeks for routine ones.

In Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes, around five children and young people with an urgent referral and about 30 with a routine referral had been waiting longer than the recommended time.

It meant around 35 children and young people yet to receive support were waiting too long for treatment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nationally, 6,097 people with an eating disorder referral were still waiting for treatment at the end of last year.

Of those, 758 had an urgent eating disorder referral that had been open for more than a week, and 4,283 had a routine referral that had been open for more than four weeks.

It meant around 83% of children with a referral faced crucial delays.

Tom Quinn, director of external affairs at eating disorder charity Beat, said: "We’re incredibly disappointed that so many children and young people suffering with eating disorders are being forced to wait long periods of time for the treatment they desperately need.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Eating disorders are complex mental illnesses; starting specialist treatment as soon as possible increases the chances of making a full recovery.

"It’s not fair on families and young people to be left picking up the pieces while waiting for care."

Mr Quinn warned eating disorder services are not sufficiently funded, and urged the Government and NHS leaders to increase investment.

Across England, there were 501 children with an urgent referral and 3,263 children with a routine referral who had been waiting more than 12 weeks for treatment as of the end of December.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes, five children with an urgent referral and 15 children with a routine referral had been waiting more than 12 weeks.

An NHS spokesperson said: "The NHS is clear that improving care for people with eating disorders is vital, with investment, targeted support and training helping to develop community eating disorder teams in all areas in England.

"More work needs to be done, which is why the NHS is updating its guidance on children and young people’s eating disorders – increasing the focus on early identification and intervention as well as ensuring swift access to specialist support as soon as an eating disorder is suspected."

If you’re worried about your own or someone else’s health, you can contact Beat, the UK’s eating disorder charity on 0808 801 0677.