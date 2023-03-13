Drop in mental health sanctuary opens its doors for Luton young people in distress

A sanctuary to help youngsters with mental health problems is opening its doors in Luton.

Mind BLMK is working with CAMHS and East London Foundation Trust (ELFT) across Luton, Central Bedfordshire and Bedford, to provide crisis services for young adults in need of mental health support.

The new service will offer free help and advice for anyone between 14 and 17 years old.

The Young Person’s Sanctuary will open its doors at the Young Persons Hub, ResoLUTiONs in Castle Street, Luton on Monday, March 20 and runs from 4pm to 10pm on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday.

The sanctuaries are safe, non-judgemental spaces that you can come to if you find yourself in crisis or mental distress in the evenings.

There is no need to call and book an appointment, simply drop in and you will be met by a trained mental health worker who will listen and help you identify ways to address the problems you are facing. The teams will also be able to refer and signpost to other services if required.

The sanctuaries were identified as the preferred support option during a round of public focus groups held to shape a new 24-hour extended mental health crisis care for young adults across Bedfordshire and Luton.

They will be a key element in the new-look structure by providing fast, personal help without the need for long referral waits.