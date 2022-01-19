Drop in visits to A&E at Bedfordshire Hospitals Trust last month

Fewer patients visited A&E at Bedfordshire Hospitals Trust last month – but attendances were higher than over the same period last year, figures reveal.

NHS England figures show 20,406 patients visited A&E at Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust in December.

That was a drop of 4 per cent on the 21,321 visits recorded during November, but 29 per cent more than the 15,822 patients seen in December 2020.

20,406 patients visited A&E at Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust in December

The figures show attendances were below the levels seen before the coronavirus pandemic – in December 2019, there were 22,927 visits to A&E at Bedfordshire Hospitals Trust.

The majority of attendances last month were via major A&E departments – those with full resuscitation equipment and 24-hour consultant-led care – while 27 per cent were via minor injury units.

Across England, A&E departments received 1.9 million visits last month.

That was a decrease of 8 per cent compared to November, but 27 per cent more than the 1.5 million seen during December 2020.

At Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust in December:

There were 922 booked appointments, up from 646 in November

85 patients waited longer than four hours for treatment following a decision to admit

Separate NHS Digital data reveals that in November:

The median time to treatment was 93 minutes

Around 4 per cent of patients left before being treated