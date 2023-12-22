The gym now has three zones for people to use, which will you use first?

The revamped gym. Picture: Everyone Active

A leisure centre in Dunstable has reopened after having more than £100,000 spent on refurbishing the gym.

Following a joint investment by Everyone Active, which operates the centre, and Central Bedfordshire Council, the free weights area has doubled in size and Technogym equipment has been added - including a hack squat machine, three Olympic half racks and massage guns.

Gary Foley, Everyone Active’s contract manager, said: “This refurbishment work is fantastic news for the health and wellbeing of people in Dunstable and beyond. The upgraded gym benefits from top-of-the-range equipment which is available for people of all ages and fitness levels to utilise and enjoy."