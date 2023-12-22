News you can trust since 1891
Register
BREAKING

Dunstable Centre’s fitness suite gets major refurbishment after £100k cash boost

The gym now has three zones for people to use, which will you use first?
Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston
Published 22nd Dec 2023, 09:11 GMT
Updated 22nd Dec 2023, 09:11 GMT
The revamped gym. Picture: Everyone ActiveThe revamped gym. Picture: Everyone Active
The revamped gym. Picture: Everyone Active

A leisure centre in Dunstable has reopened after having more than £100,000 spent on refurbishing the gym.

Following a joint investment by Everyone Active, which operates the centre, and Central Bedfordshire Council, the free weights area has doubled in size and Technogym equipment has been added - including a hack squat machine, three Olympic half racks and massage guns.

Gary Foley, Everyone Active’s contract manager, said: “This refurbishment work is fantastic news for the health and wellbeing of people in Dunstable and beyond. The upgraded gym benefits from top-of-the-range equipment which is available for people of all ages and fitness levels to utilise and enjoy."

Cllr Rebecca Hares said: “Through a collaborative effort, over £100,000 has been invested in the refurbishment of The Dunstable Centre’s fitness suite, which marks a significant leap in our commitment to community health.”

Related topics:Central Bedfordshire Council