Dunstable Centre’s fitness suite gets major refurbishment after £100k cash boost
A leisure centre in Dunstable has reopened after having more than £100,000 spent on refurbishing the gym.
Following a joint investment by Everyone Active, which operates the centre, and Central Bedfordshire Council, the free weights area has doubled in size and Technogym equipment has been added - including a hack squat machine, three Olympic half racks and massage guns.
Gary Foley, Everyone Active’s contract manager, said: “This refurbishment work is fantastic news for the health and wellbeing of people in Dunstable and beyond. The upgraded gym benefits from top-of-the-range equipment which is available for people of all ages and fitness levels to utilise and enjoy."
Cllr Rebecca Hares said: “Through a collaborative effort, over £100,000 has been invested in the refurbishment of The Dunstable Centre’s fitness suite, which marks a significant leap in our commitment to community health.”