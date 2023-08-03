Making cycling e-asier beneficiary sits on his free one-month TIER e-cycle loan. Image submitted.

A charity has been helping NHS staff in Luton discover the cost, health and environmental benefits of e-cycling regularly.

Since providing free e-cycle loans at Luton and Dunstable Hospital in April, Cycling UK has been providing staff with bike skills and confidence sessions.

The sessions are part of its Making cycling e-asier project and aim to help those looking to save money and whizz to work with confidence.

By driving less and cycling more, NHS staff have cut down on shorter journeys to and from work which, previously they might have driven, and in doing so made the daily commute more enjoyable.

Simon Cooper, helpdesk coordinator at the hospital, said: “As a regular cyclist, I was intrigued by e-bikes and wanted to use my car less so I signed up for a free one-month loan. The Making cycling e-asier team spent time showing me how everything worked, and what to expect which put me at ease before I pedalled home that day with confidence.

“As soon as I started moving forward, the extra weight of the motor and battery wasn’t noticeable, and I found riding it really fun.

“The loan proved to be zero-cost for me as Cycling UK monitored and charged my e-bike regularly. For me it’s a no brainer, everyone should get out there on an e-bike.”

The loans and opportunities to try e-cycles isn’t just limited to NHS staff. Cycling UK is inviting communities across Luton and Dunstable to celebrate Cycle to Work Day today (Thursday) by signing up to the scheme.

Jenny Box, deputy director of Making cycling e-asier, said: “The success and interest in our e-bike loans at Luton and Dunstable University Hospital shows how a bit of an electric assist can be for everyone – whether you’re looking to save money, time, get fit or make your commute a bit greener.