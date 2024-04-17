A general view of staff on a NHS hospital ward at Ealing Hospital in London. Picture: Jeff Moore via PA

There were fewer hospital admissions for liver disease in Luton last year, new figures show.

The charity Alcohol Change said tens of thousands of people are affected by alcohol-related harm every year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It comes as figures from the Office for Health Improvement and Disparities show hospital admissions for liver disease across England remain at a record high, with about 85,665 recorded in the year to March 2023 – up 51 per cent from 10 years prior.

But in Luton, there were some 260 hospital admissions for liver disease in 2022-23, down from 300 the year before. It was also a decrease from 285 hospital admissions in 2012-13. All figures are rounded to the nearest five.

Excessive alcohol consumption is one of the main drivers of liver disease, but it can also be caused by other factors, including obesity, diabetes and hepatitis.

Dr Richard Piper, chief executive of Alcohol Change UK, said: "Hospital admissions related to liver disease remain at an all-time high. We’re also seeing continuing problems right across our health system, from GPs to A&E, from liver wards to cancer wards to alcohol treatment services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

2Of the hospital admissions across England last year, 27,085 had a primary diagnosis of alcoholic liver disease. This included 50 in Luton.

The OHID data also shows the mortality rate for liver disease has worsened. Nationally, there were 31,221 deaths due to liver disease among under 75-year-olds across 2020-2022. It equated to a mortality rate of 21.1 per 100,000 people. It is the highest rate since records began in 2001.

In Luton, 111 deaths were linked to liver disease across 2020-22. It meant the area had a mortality rate of 24.1 per 100,000.

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: "The Government is taking firm action on the causes of liver disease by ensuring people are given clear and accurate advice about the potential risks of alcohol and guidelines alcohol consumption.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad