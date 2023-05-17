News you can trust since 1891
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Vauxhall warns of “significant job losses” due to Brexit deal
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle involved in car chase with paparazzi
Purplebricks sold for just £1, leaving 750 jobs at risk in UK
Stalker arrested near Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s home
Imola F1 Grand Prix cancelled due to major flooding in Italian region
Martin Lewis leaves GMB viewers stumped with tricky maths question

Find out what it's like to have dementia as virtual experience comes to Luton

The free experience will simulate confusion and disorientation felt by people with the condition

Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston
Published 17th May 2023, 14:23 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th May 2023, 14:24 BST

Luton Council is inviting residents to experience dementia for a day as part of Dementia Action Week. The event will take place on Friday 19 May from 10am to 4pm in St George’s Square.

People can experience life with dementia for a day as part of Dementia Action Week. From 10am to 4pm on Friday (May 19), a bus will be parked in St George’s Square for residents to see the world through the eyes of someone with the condition.

The virtual dementia tour will see visitors wear a headset and headphones that will simulate the effects of dementia, like confusion and disorientation. A dementia expert will guide the guests, explaining what they are experiencing. This is a free event and no registration is needed.

Luton Council staff taking part in the Virtual Dementia TourLuton Council staff taking part in the Virtual Dementia Tour
Luton Council staff taking part in the Virtual Dementia Tour
Most Popular

Councillor Hazel Simmons MBE, Leader of Luton Council, said, “We are delighted to be hosting this virtual dementia tour in Luton. It is a fantastic opportunity for people to learn more about dementia and the challenges faced by people with the condition.”

She added: "Dementia is a devastating condition that affects thousands of people in Luton. This event is a great way to raise awareness of dementia and to show our support for those affected by the condition.”

Dementia Action Week, from May 15 to 22, is a national campaign that aims to raise awareness of dementia and to encourage people to get involved in supporting people living with the condition.

Related topics:LutonPeople