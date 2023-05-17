Luton Council is inviting residents to experience dementia for a day as part of Dementia Action Week. The event will take place on Friday 19 May from 10am to 4pm in St George’s Square.

The virtual dementia tour will see visitors wear a headset and headphones that will simulate the effects of dementia, like confusion and disorientation. A dementia expert will guide the guests, explaining what they are experiencing. This is a free event and no registration is needed.

Luton Council staff taking part in the Virtual Dementia Tour

Councillor Hazel Simmons MBE, Leader of Luton Council, said, “We are delighted to be hosting this virtual dementia tour in Luton. It is a fantastic opportunity for people to learn more about dementia and the challenges faced by people with the condition.”

She added: "Dementia is a devastating condition that affects thousands of people in Luton. This event is a great way to raise awareness of dementia and to show our support for those affected by the condition.”

