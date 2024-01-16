Fly-tipping eyesore outside Luton GP tidied up as surgery pledges to 'work hard' to resolve alleyway security issue

Fly tipping against the wall of Luton Town Centre GP Surgery on January 7. Picture: Tony Margiocchi

Piles of dumped rubbish has been cleaned away from next to a Luton GP surgery, as the practice vows to “work hard” to resolve security issues.

Bags of discarded waste had been thrown across the gated parking spot next to Luton Town Centre GP Surgery, on Chapel Street.

A spokesperson for the surgery said: “We are aware of the ongoing issues relating to fly-tipping in the area adjacent to the surgery building. The rubbish was cleared on January 12 and, moving forward, we have agreed ongoing monitoring via our landlord, NHS Property Services (NHSPS), which is working hard to resolve the security issues relating to access to the adjoining alleyway.”

The rubbish was cleared on Friday, January 12 after the Luton News contacted the local authority and surgery for comment about the fly-tipping.

A council spokesperson added: “We are appalled at the state this area had been left in, fly-tipping is unacceptable, it not only blights the neighbourhood but the rubbish can also attract vermin. This is another example of why the council has declared a war on waste. As this waste has been dumped on private land it is the landowner’s responsibility to remove it, but we are now aware that the waste has been removed from this location.

"However, the council’s enforcement team as part of their planned work this week will be carrying out checks on local businesses in the area to determine if they are compliant with regulations and in addition our refuse manager will also conduct a site inspection to ensure that there are sufficient required refuse bins to service this locality.”

The council said that Luton BID had installed a gate at this location to address the issue of fly-tipping, but that “the gate is currently broken so we will be liaising with them to ensure that the necessary repairs can be undertaken in order to help prevent fly tipping from reoccurring”.