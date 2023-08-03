A fundraiser has been launched to support a Dunstable businessman who defied odds after being told he had days left to live.

Barry Draper was diagnosed with aggressive throat cancer in May. And, in early July, the 73-year-old was told he had just days to live.

Now, a month later, the former entrepreneur is continuing to defy odds at home under the care of Keech Hospice and Luton & Dunstable University Hospital.

Biao with his good friend and mentor Barry. Submitted image.

Barry’s close friend and business partner, Biao Wang, has launched a fundraiser to boost financial support for his friend’s care and those similarly cared for by the hospice team.

The duo shares a long-standing business partnership, rooted in the world of bespoke tailoring.

Biao explained, at the time, the ailing industry was facing a number of financial challenges. And it was against this backdrop he and Barry launched their own tailoring studio in China.

The studio soon flourished, crafting suits for an array of high-profile clients, from politicians to celebrities – including Jude Law no less – and royalty.

Biao, who has since founded a UK-based China Business Consultancy, told Luton News: “Barry, always humble, often referred to us humorously as the 'background tailors to the stars.'

"He took immense pride in our enterprise, especially when discussing our clientele from Hollywood, frequently jesting, 'Our suits might not win Oscars, but they sure dress the winners.'

"His joy and pride in our shared venture is something I will always remember and cherish.”

Now, to pay homage to Barry and his commitment to the business world and his partner, Biao has set up a JustGiving page with a target of £2,500 to support Keech Hospice and people like Barry under its care.

Biao added: “Setting up the fundraiser for Barry was instinctive and immediate for me. Barry is not just my dear friend, but also a mentor and business partner who has played an instrumental role in shaping my life and career. Now, as he bravely battles terminal throat cancer, it's my turn to stand by him, not just as a friend, but as a member of a community that he has influenced so profoundly.

“In addition to providing much-needed financial assistance to cater to Barry's healthcare needs, it supports Keech Hospice. This institution, which offers invaluable support, often struggles with financial constraints. Through this fundraiser, we aim not only to support Barry but also to contribute to Keech Hospice's noble cause, ensuring they can continue their essential work. It's a small way of giving back to those tirelessly working towards making the lives of people like Barry comfortable and dignified.

“I believe in times of hardship, it's unity and collective action that carry us forward. This fundraiser is a testament to that belief, a beacon of hope, and a tribute to Barry's indomitable spirit.”

Prior to his latest endeavour in honour of his friend, the businessman has led fundraising campaigns to support Luton & Dunstable Hospital and Leighton Linslade Homeless Service in recent years.