Free hearing tests and ear health checks on offer as Luton clinic marks World Hearing Day

An independent hearing clinic will be celebrating World Hearing Day with an educational event on Friday (March 3).

Natural Hearing (148 Sundon Park Rd, Luton) hopes to shine a light on the importance of ear and hearing care by offering free ear health checks, and 12 free hearing tests and hearing aid demonstrations with experienced audiologists on the day.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The event will assist anyone who wants to learn more about hearing issues they may be experiencing. Natural Hearing has previously held successful training days for care homes to help manage how they deal with hearing aids and hearing-impaired residents.

Natural Hearing is located in Sundon Park, Luton

Shaz Rahman, clinic manager for Natural Hearing, said: “Most people are afraid of coming in because they are afraid of the outcome of a hearing test. There is a lot of stigma attached with hearing loss and hearing aids. Hearing loss is an invisible disability and therefore anyone with this disability can be looked upon as being 'slow' or 'confused' when in actual fact they just haven't heard and need time to process what is happening.

“There is also a lot of information linking dementia and the loss of hearing. People think of hearing aids as large unsightly devices that just make things louder but in fact, they are very sophisticated mini computers that are constantly processing sound every millisecond - reducing background noise and enhancing speech.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Shaz added: “People ask if wearing hearing aids will make their hearing worse. The answer to that is no. There isn't any evidence to show this and it definitely isn't something that we have seen over the past 20 years. Another question is whether private hearing aids will be big and bulky like the NHS aids. Private hearing aids have a wider range of sizes and styles with different features and connectivity. Some are almost invisible in the ear.

"People can walk up and ask some of the representatives about hearing and ear health. They can also have their ears looked at to check the health of their ears and whether there is any blockages or issues there.”