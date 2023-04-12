News you can trust since 1891
Free pop-up dental clinic for children under 5 at Luton community centre

The free clinic is open for Community Dental Day

By Olivia Preston
Children under five can get their teeth checked at a community centre in Luton tomorrow (April 13).

Luton Borough Council (LBC) has announced it will host a free pop-up dental clinic for young children from 9.30am to 12.30pm and 1.30pm to 4.30pm at Flying Start Park Town Centre. Adults can also get free dental health advice while taking their children.

A tweet from LBC read: “If you/your child is in pain, please call 111.”

Kids under five can have their teeth checked
