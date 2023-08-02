Free 'unique' 17-week course offered to co-parents facing difficulties in Luton

A free programme run in Luton aims to help co-parents facing difficulties to resolve issues.

The Parallel Lives Programme has launched a fresh appeal to parents in need of support, to join its Co-parenting and Unhealthy Relationship Programme, after it received £10,000 from the National Lottery.

The programme is a 17-week course, running two-hour weekly groups for men and women separately.

The programme is described as ‘child focused and survivor led’.

It aims to plug a gap where families may have missed out on Children’s Services and to avoid costly court proceedings and avoid social service intervention escalating.

Co-founders Linda Hallidae and Sobia Sultana describe the programme as ‘unique’ and ‘child focused and survivor led’, with safety its first priority.

It is centered around domestic abuse which aims to engage with perpetrators, without labelling them as such, to ensure they receive support to address their behaviour.

Sobia explained: “My background is within social work and I have always found spaces for men are limited and having delivered men's groups in the past I could see those men appreciated a safe space to be vulnerable.”

Women are helped to understand what an unhealthy relationship is and are empowered to leave if that is what they want.

It also focuses on co-parenting and keeping the child at the centre when there is parental conflict.

Sobia added: “The programme aids conversation and peer friendships, enabling clients to meet others in similar circumstances to their own. By completing the programme, we aim that clients will increase their self-esteem and wellbeing and make safer choices for themselves and their children.”