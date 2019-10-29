Fun is Limitless at new Dunstable activity club for adults with additional needs

A Dunstable club for adults with learning disabilities has shown that there’s no limit to the amount of fun you can have, as its members enjoy discos, sports, and crafty creations.

Limitless, run by Mencap, is a social group for people aged 16 and over, which aims to encourage community inclusion and build on people’s independence – “all in a safe and friendly environment”.

Since its opening in March, its members have been visited by Andrew Selous MP, while and the former town Mayor Councillor John Kane was present for its grand opening.

Stacey Almond and Sasha Groves, who help to run the group, said: “We are based in Dunstable but we want to make sure that everyone in the area knows that they are welcome and can join us – we’ve had people from Hemel, Watford, people come quite far.

“There’s different activities each week and the group is designed to build on people’s social inclusion.

“There’s a lack of social events for people with learning diabilities, but here, faces are becoming more friendly – people are saying “hello” to their new friends in the street.

“You can have fun without being judged.”

At the club, members can enjoy a disco with popular DJ Tom Lawrence on the first Friday of every month, as well as a buffet and raffle.

During other weeks Limitless offers a range of activities, including hama beads, fancy dress, musical instruments, educational talks from people such as the fire service, a pool table, music, crafts, slime making, biscuit decorating, games, and food and drinks.

Stacey and Sasha said: “There was one lady in particular who was very reserved when she first came to us and wouldn’t get involved.

“But now she will get up and dance; for example she did ribbon twirling at our summer Olympics.”

The Mencap team also includes David Parry, Vanessa Carvalho, Ann Brodie, and Becky Griffin. Sasha and Stacey said: “Thank you to everyone who has supported us so far, and to Asda who have donated food for our disco.

“Their community champion Michael also comes to see what we’re up to.”

Contact 07958 734913 or limitlessmencap@gmail.com.

Club details: Every Friday at Beecroft Community Centre from 11.30am - 1.30pm. Entry £6 (includes carer).