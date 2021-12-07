Fundraising page for Luton Town supporter critically injured after QPR match tops £22,000

The family of a Luton Town supporter assaulted and critically injured after the Hatters' recent game with QPR say the response from friends and club followers has been "phenomenal".

Brian Rourke, 52, is still in hospital after suffering a traumatic brain injury in the incident following the Championship match in London on November 19.

So far a GoFundMe page has raised a staggering £22,500 to support Brian's family and his rehabilitation.

Luton Town fans have been donating to Brian's family

Brian’s sister-in-law, Carley Sharpe, set up the page and in an update on December 3 she said: "Vee [Brian's wife] and the family have been truly overwhelmed by the generosity shown over the past week and cannot express how much this is going to help towards Brian’s recovery.

"In the past few day’s doctors have taken Brian off the ventilator and are currently carrying out a thorough neurological evaluation. Whilst we know that he has sustain serious injuries to the right side of his brain at present a full extent of the injuries have not yet been determined. As most of you know Brian never does things by halves and is also battling pneumonia whilst contracting Covid all at the same time."

His wife Vee told the BBC: "It's a phenomenal amount of money, I couldn't have asked for a better town to live in, this is why I love this town."

Vee said doctors were reviewing Brian's situation and said it was likely he would have to learn to walk and talk again.

The family have been spending facetime with him every day, talking to him and playing his favourite songs.

"It's going to be a long road but we will get there," she told the BBC.

The Loyal Luton Supporters Club is also holding a fundraiser for Brian this Friday (December 10). The Night for Brian Rourke will be held at the High Town Club on Oxen Road from 7.30pm.

Tickets cost £10 and are available via https://loyal-luton-supporters-club.sumup.link/product/a-night-for-brian-rourkeAfter the incident Luton Town Football Club said: "The thoughts of everyone at Kenilworth Road are with Brian Rourke and his family at this incredibly worrying time.

"When a member of the Luton Town family is ill or injured, it affects us all. Brian is known as a faithful supporter and we are praying that he makes a full recovery."