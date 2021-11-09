Furious family say Luton man's brain tumour was dismissed as 'migraines' despite seeking medical help 133 times in 5 years

The family of a Luton man say his debilitating headaches were dismissed as migraines for five years - before he was eventually diagnosed with a brain tumour.

And they are now considering legal action against the Luton surgery while wishing to raise awareness about the dangers of symptoms being ignored.

Muhammad Baloch had seen GPs at his surgery, plus staff at NHS walk-in centres and Luton A&E around 133 times while he was trying to get an answer to the headaches.

Muhammad Baloch in hospital

But it was only when he collapsed at his Luton home in May this year and was vomiting blood that a CT scan was carried out at Luton and Dunstable Hospital, which revealed the tumour.

He was operated on the next day at the National Hospital for Neurology and Neurosurgery in London.

But the 27-year-old, who worked as a carer, is currently in hospital again after having another tumour removed last week. He is still in hospital struggling with his balance, memory and eyesight.

His brother Bilawal told the Luton News how Muhammad had been complaining of headaches since 2015.

Muhammad, right, with his brother Bilawal

"He was complaining of headaches all the time and said they were not like normal headaches," he said. "He went to his GP who said it was a migraine.

"He was going again and again to the GP, A&E and walk-in centres and they kept saying it was migraines. His medical notes show 133 visits in five years.

"He kept saying 'please do something, this is not a normal headache'."

Muhammad's condition grew worse, in one incident he blanked out while driving but managed to pull over.

But it was only when paramedics were called when he started vomiting blood, that his condition was investigated.

His first operation led to a brain haemorrhage and affected his balance and his vision in one eye.

Four months later an MRI scan detected another tumour, which was removed at Salford Royal hospital last week.

"He was fit and healthy, he was a very fit guy who went to the gym," said Bilawal, who is now caring for his brother at his home in Macclesfield. "Everything for him has been tuned upside down. He was in so much pain, I didn't know how much".

Looking back, Bilawal wishes he had gone private and paid for a CT and MRI scan for his brother.

"We are not sure what he will be able to do in the future," he said. "We want the GPs to say sorry."