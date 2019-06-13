GTR helps feed Luton’s homeless as team gets busy in NOAH Enterprise kitchen

Govia Thameslink Railway staff helped some of Luton’s most disadvantaged when they joined forces with the charity NOAH Enterprise.

GTR’s Katherine Cox, Faz Hakim, Jo Milligan, Yvonne Leslie and Paul Codd were busy in the charity’s kitchen at its welfare centre in Park Street on Wednesday, May 15, where they helped prepare a roast chicken lunch for about 45 guests.

Corporate social responsibility manager, Katherine, said: “It was humbling to help out.

“There was a very calm and friendly atmosphere, and we met people from a diverse range of backgrounds.”

“The charity really is about moving people forward and empowering them to help themselves.

“At NOAH they never turn anyone away.”

GTR has been a long-term supporter of NOAH, whose mission is to help people who are homeless, socially marginalised or have fallen into poverty.

In the past, kind-hearted station staff have rallied round to collect food and clothing donations.

There are also plans in the pipeline for GTR staff to help with more lunch time services in the future.

NOAH’s head of welfare services Paul Prosser said: “We are very pleased that the relationship with GTR is so effective and we do enjoy having them with us in the kitchen.

“Every person has given their all to participating in what we are doing.

“They each have a real interest in making a difference and our head chef Darren has been able to deliver some increasingly varied menus because of their contribution.

“All of which means that people in poverty in Luton get to eat some great food because of the NOAH partnership with GTR.”