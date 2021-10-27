Halloween 'treat' for teens seeking covid jabs in Bedfordshire

Covid jab

Large vaccination centres across Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes (BLMK) will be open for a special drop in event on Hallowe’en (October 31). The sessions will run to enable young people to get their vaccination as early and easily as possible.

The NHS started to roll out the COVID-19 jab to school children aged 12 to 15, last month as part of the biggest vaccination drive in health service history.

Children in this age group are eligible for one dose of the Pfizer vaccine following the government’s acceptance of the UK Chief Medical Officers’ recommendation. Jabs have already been carried out in schools across the area.

Covid vaccinations will be held on Halloween

These drop-in sessions will enable anyone who was unable to be vaccinated at school, those who are home schooled and anyone in the 12-15 age bracket that wants to be vaccinated outside of school.

The sessions are open from 4 - 6pm at the following locations:

Bedford Heights, Bedford

Watling House, Dunstable

The Redgrave Centre, Luton

Saxon Court, Milton Keynes

Between 4 and 6pm, 12-15 year olds do not need an appointment, they can just turn up to get their COVID-19 vaccine. They must be accompanied by an adult with parental responsibility as nobody will be vaccinated without parental consent.

Geraint Davies, Senior Responsible Officer for NHS Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes Clinical Commissioning Group said “This Hallowe’en we are giving young people in BLMK “pumpkin” to talk about when they can confirm to their friends that they have joined the millions that are playing their part by getting vaccinated. Our vaccination teams are far from scary and are there to support those who have any questions.

“Getting vaccinated will enable the young to continue their important schooling and protecting those around them. We promise that at the end of their visit there will be treats and no tricks!”

Parents or guardians are also able to book their child in for a single dose of the vaccine through the online booking service or they can ring 119.