Hatters fans lead an army to help Luton Foodbank

A group of Hatters fans is celebrating another successful year of fundraising for the Luton Foodbank.

Dads Army is a WhatsApp group, set up two years ago, with around 84 long term Luton Town supporters who thought it would be fun to keep in regular contact.

After losing a couple of the group to Covid, one of the members, Brian Jenkins, suggested extending the 'Army' to include fundraising, with monthly donations from members.

The Dad's Army team

Member Daniel Toomey said: "We have had some t-shirts and a large board made up with the Luton town logo and wordings along the lines of Dads Army - absent friends never forgotten. We then decided to raise some cash by monthly donations and last year between us all we managed to raise £1,880, this was spent at Bookers cash and carry and all food brought was donated to the Luton Foodbank.

"We decided to keep it going and at present we currently have £3,060."

The group donated food bought with the funds to Luton Foodbank last week.

And they have already started fundraising for next year, and are considering plans to turn the group into a registered charity, with fundraising events next year.

