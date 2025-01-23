Have your say on pharmacies in Luton to help shape services in your area
The council wants you to share your views on pharmacies and the services they provide, like health advice, dispensing, medicine reviews and public health services.
People are asked to share their opinions and when they use pharmacies in their area.
The survey, which takes around 10 minutes to fill out, will close on February 21, 2025. The survey can be found here.
Answers will be used in the Pharmaceutical Needs Assessment (PNA) which looks at health needs, the level and accessibility of pharmacy services and how these will be developed in the future.
Councillor Khtija Malik said: “Local pharmacies play a crucial role in preventative care as well as help to meet the health needs of our communities. It is essential that anyone who uses pharmacies have their say to help us understand if the services they receive are still meeting their needs.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.