Have your say on pharmacies in Luton to help shape services in your area

Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston

News Reporter

Published 23rd Jan 2025, 09:59 GMT
A trainee pharmacy staff member puts in order medications in drawers and shelves. Photo by Andy Buchanan/WPA Pool/Getty ImagesA trainee pharmacy staff member puts in order medications in drawers and shelves. Photo by Andy Buchanan/WPA Pool/Getty Images
A trainee pharmacy staff member puts in order medications in drawers and shelves. Photo by Andy Buchanan/WPA Pool/Getty Images
Luton Borough Council is calling on residents to help shape the future of pharmaceutical services by filling out a survey.

The council wants you to share your views on pharmacies and the services they provide, like health advice, dispensing, medicine reviews and public health services.

People are asked to share their opinions and when they use pharmacies in their area.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The survey, which takes around 10 minutes to fill out, will close on February 21, 2025. The survey can be found here.

Answers will be used in the Pharmaceutical Needs Assessment (PNA) which looks at health needs, the level and accessibility of pharmacy services and how these will be developed in the future.

Councillor Khtija Malik said: “Local pharmacies play a crucial role in preventative care as well as help to meet the health needs of our communities. It is essential that anyone who uses pharmacies have their say to help us understand if the services they receive are still meeting their needs.”

Related topics:Luton Borough CouncilLuton

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1891
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice