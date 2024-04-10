Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Four Healthwatch groups covering Bedfordshire and Milton Keynes have each been allocated £50,000 to help tackle health inequalities, during the current financial year.

The money has been made available from the BLMK integrated care board (ICB) health inequalities budget. It follows an in-depth review on the subject by Luton pastor, the Reverend Lloyd Denny.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Windrush descendents in Bedford borough called on Bedfordshire Clinical Commissioning Group to take urgent action in 2020 to reduce health inequalities and to prevent future pandemics from impacting their community, according to a report to Luton Borough Council’s health and wellbeing board.

The money has been made available following an in-depth review on the subject by Luton pastor, the Reverend Lloyd Denny (inset).

“The Reverend Denny’s three-year review aimed to better understand the lived experiences of health inequalities and identify solutions to tackle this matter head on,” said the report.

“He invited trusted advocates from community groups and Healthwatch to lead engagement with residents. More than 2,000 people’s voices from across our area were heard.

“At the heart of the Denny Review is a focus on personalised care, and how patients like to receive support from trained health professionals in accordance with their preferences, beliefs, cultural values and lived experiences.

“Among those most impacted were:

the local population who live in areas of deprivation;

migrants;

gipsies, Irish Travellers and Roma people;

LGBT people;

residents with learning and physical disabilities;

and anyone who lives with homelessness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This independent report into health inequalities by the Reverend Denny contained a series of recommendations for consideration by BLMK ICB and system partners,” explained the report.

“The review highlighted four themes for action, which were access (to health services), communication (with health staff), representation and cultural competency, referred to as ‘understanding others’.

“Its recommendations were categorised into short-term and medium- or long-term by the Reverend Denny, recognising that some changes could be made more quickly than others.

“Delivering the positive cultural change sought by the review will take many years of building trust with residents.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The ICB Board agreed in December 2024 to allocate dedicated coordination resource to provide a system-level support function for responding to the Denny recommendations, added the report.

“This is in a way that builds on current initiatives, maximises the value of the whole system, and coordinates and reports on the investment in Healthwatch and voluntary, community or social enterprise (VCSE) initiatives to respond to the review.

“Interim chief executive of the East London Foundation NHS Trust Lorraine Sunduza was appointed as a board-level champion for the system-wide response to the review.

“The ICB also approved publishing an annual statement of progress on how the BLMK system is tackling inequalities and responding to the Denny recommendations.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Reverend Denny sets out in his review how limited translation and interpretation services can and are having a detrimental impact on care.

It was agreed by the ICB that key partners, including in primary care, NHS provider trusts and the VCSE, should scope a system-wide translation service.