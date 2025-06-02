Help shape pharmacy services in Luton

Help shape your pharmacy services

The Council’s public health team has launched a consultation today (2 June) to seek your views that will help determine future pharmacy services in the town.

The council must prepare an assessment of the current and future needs of local people for pharmacy services, known as a pharmaceutical needs assessment, (PNA). The assessment looks at what pharmacy services are currently available, whether there are any gaps, how services could be improved or expanded and make recommendations on future developments.

Earlier this year, we asked local residents and pharmacies for their feedback which have been incorporated into developing a draft pharmaceutical needs assessment.

We are now seeking views on the draft PNA which will help identify if pharmacies should be offering other services that will meet the needs of residents or whether existing services could be improved. It will also be used to help make decisions when applications for new pharmacies are received.

Councillor Khtija Malik, Portfolio Holder for Public Health, said: “The council is committed to helping local people live healthier lives and we are fully aware of the vital role pharmacies play in preventative health care.

“I would encourage everyone to take part in this consultation to help ensure the PNA accurately reflects the current needs of our residents and that pharmacies are offering the right services to meet community health needs.

“The easiest way to share your views is by completing our survey online at engage.luton.gov.uk/ however you can request a paper version by contacting our public health team.”

The pharmaceutical needs assessment is a statutory requirement placed on the Health and Wellbeing Board led by the council, which must be undertaken every three years.

To view the draft pharmaceutical needs assessment and to complete an online survey go to engage.luton.gov.uk/. All completed surveys must be received by 3 August.

For more information or queries or to receive the survey in a different language or format, please contact the Luton Council Public Health team at [email protected] or call 01582 548898 or 07355 925668.