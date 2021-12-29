Historic Luton bowls club at risk as council pulls funding

A 76-year-old Luton bowling club is appealing for support after losing its council grant.

Luton West End Bowling Club has been told the council will no longer provide maintenance, green cutting and clubhouse access from next winter, leaving club members in the lurch.

The club, in Memorial Park in Tennyson Road, registered with Bowls England in 1945, but there has been a bowls club on the site since Lady Alice Wernher donated the site to Luton in 1922 in memory of her son who was killed in the First World War.

Members of the Luton West End Bowling Club

Club secretary Jane Spendley said the club was now at risk because members had to find around £8,000 a year to provide essential maintenance previously covered by Luton Council.

"We have set up a justgiving page but we are all pensioners so we can't give much. We will be doing fundraisers but we can't apply for grants until the council funding stops," said Jane.

They are also looking for sponsorship from companies to help keep the club going. There are around 30 members at present but the club is also starting a recruitment drive.

"It's gentle exercise but the social part of it is as much a side of it as playing the game itself," said Jane. "We are also the only club in Luton to have disabled access."

The bowling green in Memorial Park

A spokesman for the club added: "Given the local benefits which the club provides, particularly to the older generation, we are incredibly reluctant to give up the club and so we are kindly asking for donations to help us raise the funds we need to maintain our green and save Luton West End Bowling Club! We would be incredibly grateful for any donations."