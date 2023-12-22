The medical team at Luton and Dunstable Hospital A&E got quite a surprise when local care home staff walked in and handed over a bundle of festive decorations.

The donation by Caddington Grove Care Home, London Road, was organised by staff to thank the A&E team for all their incredible work throughout the year.

Regional Community Relations Lead at Caddington Grove, Val Foley, said they had the idea when they had to take a resident into the department.

She said: “On arrival, it’s not at all festive. They had a few baubles donated but nothing else.

The A&E team with the decorations

“As we really appreciate the care and support from the staff at the hospital on a regular basis, we decided to donate a tree and lights and baubles to share some festive spirit for all those working over the Christmas period.

“We gave the department a bit of festive emergency treatment.”