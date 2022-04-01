An average GP practice in England has nearly 10,000 patients on its books, figures published by NHS Digital show.

The latest data shows there is the full-time equivalent of about 35,000 GPs, working across 6,500 surgeries in England.

On average, each GP surgery has 9,445 patients on its practice list. But some practices have a much higher GP-to-patient ratio than others.

Here we reveal the busiest GP surgeries in Luton, according to the data.

1. Kirby Road Surgery At Kirby Road Surgery, Dunstable there are 8,582 patients and the full-time equivalent of 1 GP.

2. The Town Centre Surgery There are 7,940 patients per GP at The Town Centre Surgery, Luton. In total there are 12,704 patients and the full-time equivalent of 1.6 GPs.

3. Drs Mirza Sukhani & Partners There are 5,303 patients per GP at Drs Mirza Sukhani & Partners, Luton. In total there are 5,939 patients and the full-time equivalent of 1.1 GPs.

4. Neville Road Surgery There are 4,509 patients per GP at Neville Road Surgery, Luton. In total there are 4,208 patients and the full-time equivalent of 0.9 GPs.