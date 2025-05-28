A man who suddenly started losing weight and suffering from a slight rash had to undergo a stem cell transplant after a visit to the GP.

John Reaper, of Silsoe, had a career which involved frequent travel, staying in hotels, and dining out regularly.

But it was only when the pandemic halted his travels, he noticed a gradual but significant weight loss.

"I ended up going from 85 to 75kg," he said – attributing it to changes in his routine. But after he developed a slight rash on his chest and stomach and experienced night sweats, John’s wife insisted he saw a doctor.

In December 2021, he had a blood test and just hours later, received an urgent call from his doctor, who said ‘your counts are all wrong, and we advise you not to leave the house.’

And after further tests, John's diagnosis was confirmed – he had myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS), a type of blood cancer where the bone marrow doesn’t work properly and makes faulty blood cells.

"I had no idea what MDS was," said John.

And today (Wednesday) – on World Blood Cancer Day – national charity Blood Cancer UK is urging the Government to ensure blood cancer is not left behind in the upcoming National Cancer Plan.

It comes as new figures reveal awareness of the disease is shockingly low.

Blood cancer includes leukaemia, lymphoma, myeloma, myeloproliferative neoplasms (MPNs), and myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and is the UK’s fifth most common cancer.

Thankfully John’s stem cell transplant was successful, but it has not been without its challenges. He still receives treatment to regulate the effects of the transplant.

John – who was 62 at the time of diagnosis – said: “For me, the key thing is facing things with the right attitude. What do I need to do to still be here. It’s my own little sacrifice. And now what can I do to give back.”

Helen Rowntree, Blood Cancer UK’s chief executive, said: “Despite advances in treatment, blood cancer continues to be left behind in national cancer policy. Because of people like John who are living with the effects of this devastating disease daily we must invest in research.

"Ultimately, without a greater understanding of blood cancer we can’t unlock vital funding, meaning it’ll take longer to get to the day when blood cancer is beaten.

“If the new National Cancer Plan is truly to be long-term and future-focused, it must give blood cancer the attention it urgently needs.”

