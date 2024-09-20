In pictures: All the care homes in Luton, Dunstable and Houghton Regis with 'good' or 'outstanding' ratings

Here is what the CQC has made of care homes in Luton. Picture: Matthias Zomer via PexelsHere is what the CQC has made of care homes in Luton. Picture: Matthias Zomer via Pexels
Choosing a suitable care home for a loved one is an important job, and selecting the one that is right for them can feel like a minefield.

So we decided to put together a roundup of all the highest rated care homes in the area.

In this article, you’ll see only care homes with ratings of ‘Good’ or ‘Outstanding’, given out by the Care Quality Commission (CQC), with all the ratings being correct as of September 18.

So what do the ratings mean? The CQC is responsible for regulating health and social care services across the country, and has four different ratings: Outstanding, Good, Requires Improvement and Inadequate.

But for this piece, we have focused on the first two, and have compiled a list of the 32 care homes that fall into these categories.

St Mary's Care Home, in Dunstable Road, was rated as 'good' by the CQC after an inspection in 2019. The home is run by Bupa Care Homes (ANS) Limited.

St Mary's Care Home, in Dunstable Road, was rated as 'good' by the CQC after an inspection in 2019. The home is run by Bupa Care Homes (ANS) Limited. Photo: Google Maps

Moorland Gardens Care Home, in Moorland Garden Street, was inspected in 2020 and rated as good by the CQC. Moorland Gardens Care Home is now run by Bondcare (London) Limited

Moorland Gardens Care Home, in Moorland Garden Street, was inspected in 2020 and rated as good by the CQC. Moorland Gardens Care Home is now run by Bondcare (London) Limited Photo: Google Maps

The Beeches, a care home in Crescent Rise, was rated as being 'good' by CQC inspectors in 2017. The home is run by G Plane and Miss D Newman.

The Beeches, a care home in Crescent Rise, was rated as being 'good' by CQC inspectors in 2017. The home is run by G Plane and Miss D Newman. Photo: Google Maps

The Vine House, a care home in North Drift Way, was rated as 'Good' when inspectors visited in 2022. The service is run by P & P Community Services Ltd.

The Vine House, a care home in North Drift Way, was rated as 'Good' when inspectors visited in 2022. The service is run by P & P Community Services Ltd. Photo: Google Maps

