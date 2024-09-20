In pictures: All the care homes in Luton, Dunstable and Houghton Regis with 'good' or 'outstanding' ratings

So we decided to put together a roundup of all the highest rated care homes in the area.

In this article, you’ll see only care homes with ratings of ‘Good’ or ‘Outstanding’, given out by the Care Quality Commission (CQC), with all the ratings being correct as of September 18.

So what do the ratings mean? The CQC is responsible for regulating health and social care services across the country, and has four different ratings: Outstanding, Good, Requires Improvement and Inadequate.

But for this piece, we have focused on the first two, and have compiled a list of the 32 care homes that fall into these categories.

St Mary's Care Home St Mary's Care Home, in Dunstable Road, was rated as 'good' by the CQC after an inspection in 2019. The home is run by Bupa Care Homes (ANS) Limited.

Moorland Gardens Care Home Moorland Gardens Care Home, in Moorland Garden Street, was inspected in 2020 and rated as good by the CQC. Moorland Gardens Care Home is now run by Bondcare (London) Limited

The Beeches The Beeches, a care home in Crescent Rise, was rated as being 'good' by CQC inspectors in 2017. The home is run by G Plane and Miss D Newman.