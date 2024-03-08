INTERNATIONAL WOMEN'S DAY 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Emma Lawrance, Friends of the Elderly’s Registered Manager at Little Bramingham Farm residential care home in Luton, Bedfordshire has worked for the Charity for over 17 years. To support and mark this year’s International Women’s Day - which celebrates the achievements of women - Emma has been sharing her own care career journey, her passion for caring and her inspiration for inclusivity for all her residents and team members.

“I’ve always had a desire to help others and make a positive impact on peoples’ lives,” said Emma. “I knew from an early age that my career path would lead me into the Care Sector, I never had any doubt about it. I have worked in the Care Industry since leaving Barnfield College at 18 after completing a Pre-Nursing Course which included a range of placements at Luton and Dunstable University Hospital. I later completed a Foundation Degree in Care Management - my passion for caring has never diminished, it’s only grown stronger.”

Emma joined Friends of the Elderly’s Little Bramingham Farm in May 2006 as the Deputy Manager and, exactly a year later in May 2007, she was promoted to the role of Registered Care Home Manager.

“The theme of this year’s International Women’s Day is Inspiring Inclusion, and within my role I feel it is important for me to lead by example and always have a glass half full outlook on life. Encouraging new ideas from everyone in the team to create a family atmosphere that everyone feels welcome in.

“Inclusion at Little Bramingham Farm is important and this involves ensuring that every resident and every member of staff feels valued, respected by all and is able to have their views heard and actioned where possible,” Emma continued.

“At Little Bramingham Farm, we hold a wide variety of activities that inspire our residents to participate in things they used to enjoy doing, or to try out new activities.

Inclusion to me means creating an environment where every resident feels valued, respected and involved in our care home and local community. We ensure everyone has access to all our activities and services, whilst promoting a culture where everyone feels welcome,” Emma added.

“It is nice to work for Friends of the Elderly as it inspires its staff to work productively with the right training and support. This, in turn, motivates the team members to progress within the Charity and perform at their highest level.

“I have a sense of belonging and being part of a charity where I fully believe in its core values. Everyone at the Charity is focused on providing the best care for our residents, and all staff members are treated equally and given opportunities to evolve in their roles and throughout Friends of the Elderly.