It's 'Stoptober' already! New anti-smoking campaign in Luton hopes vaping will be the answer!

This 'Stoptober', health group Total Wellbeing Luton is joining forces with a local vape shop to help people to stop smoking.

Cloudies Vape Shop in High Town is offering free vaping pod systems for one month as part of the 28-day Stoptober challenge. The scheme is one of the first of its kind in the UK.

For the customer, the vape pod system for the 28 days is worth around £80 and is completely free for smokers who have a stop smoking assessment and who want to quit.

Working in partnership with Total Wellbeing Luton’s Stop Smoking Service, Cloudies took up the opportunity to become stop smoking partners. Cloudies staff are trained to give stop smoking advice and support to those wanting to quit.

The free service includes an assessment to determine the level of nicotine addiction and help in choosing and using a device and the level of nicotine and flavour best suited to a smoker’s needs.

Cloudies’ advisors will see clients every week to check progress, give further support and can also provide nicotine replacement therapy (NRT) in the shape of patches, chewing gum or sprays if cravings are still a problem.

Most important of all, they will give encouragement to smokers to keep going to get to a 28-day quit success. Evidence shows that when you stop smoking for 28 days you’re five times more likely to quit for good.

The service is not just available during October but is part of a wider commitment to reduce smoking in Luton by working in partnership with community organisations. Other vape retailers in Luton are invited to join the scheme but they must be members of the Independent British Vape Trade Association to ensure the quality and safety of products.

Calvin Smith, owner of Cloudies, said: “I’m a proud Lutonian and I’ve owned businesses in High Town for the past 25 years. It is great we are able to offer this service. I care about our customers and want to be involved in giving help where it’s most needed.”

In addition to supporting his local community, Calvin is also donating five per cent of his fee to run this stop smoking vape scheme to Keech Cottage.

Cllr Rachel Hopkins, portfolio holder for public health in Luton said: “Vaping may not be everyone’s choice, however what is important is that people quit smoking for good.

“We know that a smoker is three times more likely to succeed to quit smoking with expert advice and support. In Luton, we have a range of tools and local support available through our Total Wellbeing Stop Smoking Service where you can get advice on finding the right strategy for you. Quitting smoking is beneficial for your health, for your family and for your bank balance! So what are you waiting for?”

Smokers living in Luton and who are ready to quit and who would like to try an e-cigarette can visit Cloudies Vape shop at 84 High Town Road, Luton. Alternatively, contact Total Wellbeing Luton by texting ‘TWL’ with your name to 60066, or email active.luton@nhs.net.