LLA’s European cycle adventure raises £60K for Macmillan Cancer Support

London Luton Airport staff swapped wings for wheels as staff used pedal power to raise £60,000 for Macmillan Cancer Support.

The 23-strong team cycled to Amsterdam via Paris and Brussels, completing 410 miles over four days.

The bike ride was in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support, the airport’s charity partner for 2018/19. Since the partnership began, the airport has raised more than £125,000 .

Airport operations director Neil Thompson said: “We knew the ride would be tough, but it was much tougher than any of us expected.

“The long days in the saddle were worth it though and we’re all really proud.”

The money will help support more than 400 local cancer patients with emergency grants.

Rowena Howell, of Macmillan Cancer Support, said: “We’re so grateful to the team from LLA for their latest fundraising effort.”