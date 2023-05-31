Lloyds Pharmacy in Bramingham Sainsbury’s to close at the start of June
The move comes after a strategic review of the company
The Lloyds Pharmacy counter in Sainsbury’s in Bramingham will permanently close on Thursday (June 1).
In January, the news broke that the supermarket chain would lose its in-store pharmacies across all of its sites.
Lloyds Pharmacy confirmed that it would pull out of its 237 pharmacy sites within Sainsbury’s stores after a strategic review. A poster on the Bramingham counter read: “We close on 1st June due to stock availability issues. Pease nominate yourself at another urgently.”