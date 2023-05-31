News you can trust since 1891
Lloyds Pharmacy in Bramingham Sainsbury’s to close at the start of June

The move comes after a strategic review of the company
Olivia Preston
Published 31st May 2023, 09:47 BST- 1 min read
Updated 31st May 2023, 09:48 BST

The Lloyds Pharmacy counter in Sainsbury’s in Bramingham will permanently close on Thursday (June 1).

In January, the news broke that the supermarket chain would lose its in-store pharmacies across all of its sites.

Lloyds Pharmacy confirmed that it would pull out of its 237 pharmacy sites within Sainsbury’s stores after a strategic review. A poster on the Bramingham counter read: “We close on 1st June due to stock availability issues. Pease nominate yourself at another urgently.”

Pictured: The counter in BraminghamPictured: The counter in Bramingham
