Local Luton hospice shares top tips for talking about death for Dying Matters Awareness Week

Each year, Dying Matters Awareness Week helps communities to engage in dialogue about end-of-life care. This year’s theme, ‘The way we talk about Dying Matters’, highlights the importance of language and communication in ensuring compassionate end-of-life experiences for patients, their families, and caregivers.

Staff from Keech Hospice Care gave their top tips on how to speak to someone about death and dying, which are part of a video series for Dying Matters Awareness Week. The videos will help to raise awareness of the importance of having an open dialogue about death, as well as providing helpful tips on how to navigate them.

The video series, featuring contributions from hospice staff across the UK, offers practical tips for initiating honest and transparent discussions about death and dying. Topics covered include using clear language, being supportive and being respectful of a patient’s preferences.

Dr. Lucy Pain, a consultant in Palliative Medicine at the North London Hospice, said: "Our society's discomfort with the topic of death often exacerbates the distress faced by those dealing with terminal illness and bereavement. Dying Matters Awareness Week provides a crucial platform for fostering openness and support around these conversations."

Dr. Pain spoke about the importance of initiating these conversations: "Don't be afraid to talk about death and dying. Most individuals facing life-limiting illness or advanced age are eager to share their concerns and aspirations. By opening up dialogue, we can provide comfort and support when it's needed most."

She also shared her favorite conversation starter: "Simply ask, 'How are you feeling about the future?' It's a small gesture that can make a big difference."

“Honest, timely discussions about death and dying are so important, they can transform the end of someone’s life and give family and friends clarity over what to expect. This Dying Matters Awareness Week, we’re starting conversations about the language we use to talk about death and dying, and why it matters.

“Whether it's with healthcare professionals, family, friends, or colleagues, we're encouraging everyone to have these important conversations and to think about the words we use to have them. We hope that speaking honestly about death mean that people get the information and support they need, when they need it.”

As part of Dying Matters Awareness Week, which runs from 6th to 12th May 2024, communities across the UK are encouraged to engage in conversations about end-of-life care.

Hospice UK are inviting the public to join the conversation during Dying Matters Awareness Week, whether with healthcare professionals, loved ones, or colleagues.