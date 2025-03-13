LuMHA Launch Dinner brings key stakeholders together to improve health in Luton

The LuMHA Launch Dinner, held on Thursday, 6th February 2025, at Luton Town Hall, marked a significant milestone in bringing together key stakeholders to collaborate on reducing health inequalities within Luton’s Muslim community. The event introduced LuMHA’s vision, explored local health strategies, and provided a platform for meaningful discussions on how best to serve the community’s health needs.

The evening saw representation from across local government, healthcare, faith institutions, and community groups. Attendees included Robin Porter, CEO of Luton Borough Council (LBC), alongside councillors including Cllr Khtija Malik. The BLMK Integrated Care Board (ICB) was represented by CEO Felicity Cox, as well as Anona Hoyle, Michelle Summers, and the ICB Communications Team. Faith leaders played a crucial role in discussions, with the Luton Council of Mosques Chair, Imam Rayhan, attending alongside representatives from Bury Park Masjid, Luton Point, Zuhri, and Madinah Masjid.

Key community organisations were also present, including Karen Perkins (BLCF), John Tizard (Bedfordshire Police), and Mostaque Koyes (Community Interest Luton), as well as representatives from Medics PCN, Phoenix PCN, and eQuality PCN.

The event featured a keynote address by Dr Salman Waqar, former President of BIMA, focusing on Bridging Health Gaps: The Role of Muslim Identity in Tackling Health Inequities. Cllr Khtija Malik provided insight into the 2040 vision for health and well-being in Luton, and Imam Rayhan spoke about the role of mosques in supporting community health. LBC CEO Robin Porter reinforced the importance of partnerships in achieving health equity, and Sujel Miah showcased community-led initiatives such as Luton Lions, Luton in Bloom, and the Wellbeing Walk.

LuMHA Chair, Abdul Ghafoor, highlighted the case study of an inclusive service design piloted in 2017 at Maidenhall School, which showed a threefold increase in childhood flu vaccine uptake. This was after listening, and crucially acting, to Muslim communities and making small but impactful service design changes. It is work like this that LuMHA is well placed to facilitate through its ability to convene and provide expert advisory input around Luton’s diverse Muslim populations.

The dinner provided an opportunity for interactive discussions, with table-top conversations focusing on vaccination uptake, cancer awareness, and Muslim health priorities. Attendees shared valuable insights into the challenges and opportunities in healthcare access and engagement, shaping the direction of future initiatives.

The evening concluded with networking over dinner, reinforcing the need for continued collaboration between healthcare providers, faith institutions, and community organisations. The conversations from the night will play a key role in shaping LuMHA’s future initiatives and partnerships.

As LuMHA continues its mission to address health inequalities and improve access to culturally competent care, the success of the Launch Dinner highlights the power of collaboration in driving positive change.