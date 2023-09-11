Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Luton and Dunstable University Hospital has carried out a total jaw joint replacement operation, in a first for the East of England.

The hospital in Bedfordshire is one of only five in the country to offer the surgery. The procedure was carried out on 18-year-old Ivana from Essex who had an unusual tumour on her jaw joint. Consultant oral and maxillofacial surgeons Mr. Alan Parbhoo and Mr. Valmiki Sharma did the operation with the help of the maxillofacial theatre team at the Luton & Dunstable University Hospital.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mr. Parbhoo said: “Ivana had an aggressive bone cyst of the jaw joint which was expanding, causing her cheek to swell, and she could only eat an extremely soft diet in the few months prior to surgery.

Left: The team who carried out the first total jaw replacement with an x-ray of the jaw after surgery. Picture: Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

“We were extremely pleased to get the funding to carry out Ivana’s operation and that it went so well. She is making an excellent recovery.

Ivana, who lives in Essex, said: “I first noticed something wasn’t right in April of last year, and it got steadily worse and I had to be extremely careful what I ate. I was so keen to have the operation, and now I have got my life back, and am eating completely normally, which is brilliant.”

Her mother, Maria, said: “We were extremely worried and scared but Mr Parbhoo and his team were amazing and saved her life and we are so grateful.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The operation is performed on patients who either have arthritis of the jaw – similar to a hip or knee replacement – or for patients with tumours of the jaw, or where the jaw joint needs to be removed.

Before becoming available at the L&D, patients in the East of England previously had to travel to Oxford or Nottingham for appointments and surgery.