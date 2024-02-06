News you can trust since 1891
Luton and Dunstable hospital ‘exceptionally busy’ as patients warned of longer wait times

The hospital is “doing all it can to minimise any impact of these pressures on planned care”
Olivia Preston
Published 6th Feb 2024, 13:49 GMT
Luton and Dunstable Emergency Department. Picture: NHS via FacebookLuton and Dunstable Emergency Department. Picture: NHS via Facebook
The Luton and Dunstable University Hospital has warned patients of longer wait times in its emergency department after a “high number of admissions”.

According to a Facebook post, the hospital is “currently exceptionally busy following a high number of emergency admissions over the past 36 hours”.

All of its escalation areas are opened, despite these areas not being routinely used for inpatient care, “to help deal with the pressure on its services”.

The post continued: “We are doing all we can to minimise any impact of these pressures on planned care, such as surgery and routine outpatients’ appointments. Patients with appointments at the hospital should continue to attend, unless told otherwise.”

The emergency department is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week for people needing urgent care. But “patients in ED will experience longer waits at this time”.

The hospital added: “We continue to plead to patients - only attend the ED if you require urgent and emergency care. If you have a minor illness/injury, please consider whether you can access the care you need via your GP, a pharmacist, by using NHS 111 online or via the NHS App.”

