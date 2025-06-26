Luton and Dunstable Hospital introduces ground-breaking kidney stone procedure

Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust is now offering a cutting-edge, minimally invasive procedure for kidney stone removal, one of only a handful of hospitals in the country to do so.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Luton and Dunstable University Hospital (L&D) has become one of a small number of hospitals in the UK to offer Ultra-mini Percutaneous Nephrolithotomy (Ultra-mini PCNL), a significant advancement in the surgical treatment of kidney stones.

This technique involves the use of an ultra-thin surgical telescope (nephroscope) and specialised instruments to fragment and remove stones under direct vision, through a much smaller access point than in previous methods. The patient is typically positioned on their front after initial preparation, and the procedure is performed under X-ray guidance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Consultant Urologist Aza Mohammed, who is leading the introduction of this new procedure at L&D, explained the significance of the innovation:

The Ultra-mini PCNL team smiling in their scrubs and PPE

"Ultra-mini PCNL should prevent bleeding cases, as it has such small tools we are able to work with a new level of precision. Furthermore, this means the operation is much faster, the patient can leave hospital that same day and recovers faster, and the scar from the procedure is barely noticeable.”

The first Ultra-mini PCNL procedure performed at the L&D was completed in just 90 minutes, significantly shorter than the 4–5 hours sometimes needed for standard methods, and allowing most patients to return home the same day.

The benefits of the Ultra-mini PCNL include:

Minimal risk of bleeding

Reduced pain

Shorter operating times

Faster recovery and discharge

Smaller incision and minimal scarring

Mr Mohammed added: “We are fortunate to have the expertise among our staff and access to the latest technology to offer this level of care. This is an important step forward for patients with kidney stones who come to the L&D – they can now receive faster, safer, and more comfortable treatment than ever before.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While a small number of other Trusts have also introduced ultra-mini PCNL, it remains rare across the NHS. Hospitals without any PCNL technology, often refer patients to the L&D, making the Trust a regional referral centre for kidney stone treatment.

With this new capability, our Trust continues to lead the way in providing outstanding urological care and improving patient outcomes through innovation.