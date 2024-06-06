Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Dunstable mum has spoken of her anger after her child was turned away from hospital – only to be diagnosed with cancer a week later.

Marie Hurley described the desperate fight to get a diagnosis for her son as his health deteriorated in December 2022.

Toddler Finn is still receiving treatment for the effects of the neuroblastoma which was diagnosed at the Luton and Dunstable hospital in December 2022, a week after he was first taken to the hospital.

Finn, then aged 18 months, was taken to A&E on December 5 after his parents noticed a lump in his stomach and were concerned he was generally unwell. He was diagnosed with constipation and despite his parents’ concern, was discharged. They had asked if he could be seen by the paediatric unit but say they were refused.

Finn with mum and dad Marie and Dave, brother Luke and sister Chloe. Picture: Marie Hurley

Finn continued to deteriorate and the family was back at the hospital the following Friday where he was given suppositories. He was listless all Saturday and after he started coughing up blood on Sunday the family called an ambulance.

Marie said: “I told them I wasn’t leaving until they did an ultrasound because it wasn't constipation.”

By then Finn had a lump in his stomach and back. Blood tests revealed he had flu and a chest infection and on the Monday the family was told he had cancer.

A hospital review concluded the youngster should have received an ultrasound when he first attended the Paediatric Assessment Unit – and said it ‘sincerely apologised’

While caring for Finn during his gruelling treatment Marie also put in a complaint to the L&D about his care. She received a reply six months later stated that the extra week before diagnosis would not have affected Finn's outcome. She said: “The L&D just broke me over that letter. They turned a child away who had cancer and if I hadn’t gone back and forth where would Finn be today? I’m appalled at the service we have received.”

The now three-year-old is receiving tests to see if he is suitable for cochlear implants after the intensive treatment damaged his hearing and there are concerns over kidney damage. Developmentally he is now a year behind his peers.

"It has changed the way the whole family works,” said Marie. “But Finn is home which is a good thing.”

But Marie praised the local community for their support.

Dunstable Swimming Club is holding a Swim4Finn gala on Saturday to raise funds for the Young Lives V Cancer charity which helped the family through their ordeal. Finn’s big brother Luke, 16, is a member of the club and Finn’s diagnosis of high risk neuroblastoma was broken to the family on Luke’s 15th birthday.

"It’s been a huge pressure on the whole family,” said Marie. While Marie, dad David and sister Chloe, eight, stayed near Addenbrookes to be with Finn, Luke stayed at home where Finn’s local playgroup mums dropped meals off, and the swimming club made sure Luke got to sessions.

"The swimming club were amazing,” said Marie. “He needed that support and they were there for him non stop.”

You can donate to the fundraiser online here.

David Carter, Chief Executive at Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust said: “It was very sad to hear of Finn Hurley’s cancer diagnosis and understand how incredibly difficult this must be for this very young patient and his family. We take seriously all concerns raised about the services and care we provide and investigate all issues raised to us.

"We have been in contact with the family about their concerns and undertook a review in response which was sent to the family in January 2024. This review concluded that Finn should have received an ultrasound scan when first attending the Paediatric Assessment Unit and should have been seen in PAU on the following day. We would like to sincerely apologise that this did not happen and accept the additional stress that was caused to the family from the seven days delay in cancer diagnosis.