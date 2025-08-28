Luton and Dunstable University Hospital staff feature in national Embers of Care artwork series

New artwork has been unveiled at the Luton and Dunstable University Hospital reflecting on the unique journeys and experiences of three members of staff.

The painting was created by Yayen John as part of the national ‘Embers of Care’ series - a 100-painting series celebrating the strength, resilience, and profound contributions of migrants in the UK healthcare sector.

The project was inspired by Yayen’s transition to working as a nurse in the UK, with each piece reflecting the unique journeys and experiences of those featured.

Fresie Lacson, Breast Screening Advanced Practitioner, Rosalynne Bontuyan, Breast Screening Advanced Practitioner, and Maria Cecilia Sarte, Haematology Clinical Nurse Specialist, from Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust were featured in the series.

Maria Cecilia Sarte with the Embers of Care artwork. Photo: Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

Fresie joined Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust in 2005 as the first Filipino radiographer.

She said: “I faced significant challenges adapting to the new culture, environment, and weather. However, with perseverance and support from my colleagues, I thrived. I'm proud of my journey and the impact I've made in the breast screening department.

“I am thrilled with the artist impression and the finished composition for the Embers of Care artwork. I'm grateful for the opportunity to be part of the project. Thank you to Bedfordshire Hospitals for embracing me and allowing me to contribute. Maraming salamat (thank you very much) for the experience!”

Rosalynne also moved to the UK from the Philippines.

Fresie Lacson, Breast Screening Advanced Practitioner, Rosalynne Bontuyan, Breast Screening Advanced Practitioner, and Sheena McLaggan, take heART co-founder, with the Embers of Care artwork. Photo: Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

She said: “Adjusting to a new culture and healthcare system was challenging at first. There were language differences, unfamiliar clinical practices, and of course, moments of homesickness. But luckily, I am part of a Trust and team where it welcomes diversity and fosters a sense of belonging. I found support in my colleagues, joined local Filipino communities, and kept reminding myself why I came here.

“Looking at the finished piece, I am happy that it came out good. Yayen really did incredibly well. I’m grateful to be part of this incredible project and even more proud to represent immigrants and share a piece of our story.”

Maria Cecilia’s journey as a migrant worker started in January 2004.

She said: “It was not an easy adjustment to the language and culture. I would like to express my gratitude to all of my mentors and colleagues for the chances and opportunities they have given me. I was able to build more confidence and skills in caring for patients and I am forever grateful to the Luton and Dunstable University Hospital for all the acquired knowledge and skill.”

Facilitated by take heART, the trust-wide art and wellbeing group supported by Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Charity, the artwork is now displayed on the first floor of the surgical block at the Luton and Dunstable University Hospital.

Sheena McLaggan and Rachel Chater, take heART founders, said: “We were delighted to be approached by Yayen John to be part of this national project funded by Arts Council England which celebrates the valuable contributions of migrant healthcare workers across the NHS.

“This project is displayed close to the large ‘We Are One’ wall vinyl which also celebrates our members of staff who come from diverse backgrounds across the globe – from over 100 countries. We are hopeful that in the future we will be able to connect with other Trusts who have also participated in this project.”