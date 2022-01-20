Luton ballroom dancing fan's 101st birthday is a wonderful day she'll never forget

A ballroom dancing enthusiast has celebrated her 101st birthday at her Luton care home.

Blanche Fromenton celebrated her milestone birthday at Friends of the Elderly’s Little Bramingham Farm care home, with gifts, balloons, cards and a special birthday afternoon tea treat in the home’s beautiful tea room with her family and care home friends.

Blanche, who has been a resident at Little Bramingham Farm for just over a year, grew up in Camberwell, South London and has many happy memories of attending St. John’s School, where English was her favourite subject, taught by Miss Garrett.

Birthday girl Blanche Fromenton

The eldest child of six, Blanche always looked after her siblings so it’s no surprise her first job was as a nanny, caring for a two-year-old toddler. Blanche met her husband while she was working in a grocery store on Drury Lane in London. They married at St Mary’s Church in Hornsey and had two sons, three grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

Emma Lawrance, the Care Home Manager at Little Bramingham Farm said: “Blanche is a quiet lady who is kind and considerate. She’s very independent and her intelligence shines through. She loves her family dearly and is an absolute pleasure to be around.”

Blanche said: “I decided to come to Little Bramingham Farm as it’s close to where I was living and I really liked the look of it. I’ve lived a very active life, with a love of ballroom dancing, so liked that there’s always something going on at the home. I particularly enjoy playing Scrabble and taking part in Musical Bingo.”

Emma added: “All the care team wanted to make sure Blanche had a fantastic and memorable 101st birthday. She’s such a lovely lady who always has a smile for everyone, she’s such a well-loved, friendly and caring member of our Little Bramingham Farm family. We’re so glad Blanche has enjoyed her special day, we wanted to make it as special for her to show just how special she is to us.”

Blanche said: “I have had a really wonderful 101st birthday, it’s been a lovely day. Seeing my family and care home friends, having a smashingly delicious afternoon tea, chatting and laughing, it has been wonderful. It’s definitely a day I’ll never forget.