Luton ‘Beardy Hikers’ team braves Three Peaks challenge for disability charity

A fearless group of “Beardy Hikers” took on the Three Peaks Challenge this month to raise funds for Luton charity Friends of Bright Eyes.

The group set an ambitious target of raising £100,000 for a dedicated disability centre for children with special needs.

Bilal Hussain was one of the 20-strong group who climbed the three highest mountains in Scotland, England, and Wales, in just 24 hours.

Bilal said: “It was a tough experience but we were pleased to have completed the challenge.

“The charity provides such a great service for families in our town.

“We ask everyone to continue to donate to this cause.”

The charity has been supporting children with disabilities since 1994, but has always lacked a base to operate from.

Bilal has been a long-standing supporter of the charity, ever since losing his own brother Hassan Ali Hussain 20 years ago.

“Born a normal, bubbly and happy child, a freak accident at the age of two left Hassan severely brain damaged before his untimely death in 1999 at the tender age of 14,” said Bilal.

“Having first-hand experience, we understand the vital need for respite care.”

www.justgiving.com/fundraising/3peaksbilal-Ibrar