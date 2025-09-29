Luton blood testing for prostate cancer on 22nd November
Prostate cancer produces few symptoms in its early stages, but if caught early, treatment has a very high success rate. Luton Someries Rotary Club's 2024 President Sheran Ridley planned the project as she saw first-hand the difference early detection can make: a close family member tested positive at a similar 'pop-up clinic' in Bedford a few years ago, and treatment was entirely successful. Luton Someries Rotary Club supported Sheran in her commitment to spreading the word and the benefits of prostate cancer testing. The charity 'PSA Tests' are supplying the medical staff, and Luton Irish Forum has generously provided the venue free of charge.
Luton Someries Rotary Club also support a wide range of other local community projects and charities, using the funds they raise from their two annual car shows, Luton Festival of Transport, and South Beds Classic Car Show. Recent beneficiaries include Luton Sea Scouts, Mens' Sheds, Greenhouse Mentoring, Mary's Meals and Luton and Dunstable Hospital.
More information on the Club, their charitable activities and social programme are available on the Rotary Club of Luton Someries District 1260 Facebook and Instagram pages.