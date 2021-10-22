Luton brain injury charity launches new site in Houghton Regis

A Luton brain injury charity has opened a new day care centre in Houghton Regis.

Headway Luton, which has clients from Dunstable, Houghton Regis, Leighton Buzzard and surrounding areas, opened its new centre last week.

The effects of a brain injury can be life changing and this is why day centre support services such as Headway Luton are vital to help survivors, friends and families move forward with their lives.

Most clients attend their day centre on Alma Street in Luton town centre, with others supported via the Headway Luton community service.

Headway Luton held a grand opening of their new day centre service in Houghton Regis Memorial Hall on Wednesday last week. The service is open once a week and means that more survivors of brain injury can be supported in the region.

On the day, clients, social workers, local councillors and the Houghton Regis Mayor Clare Copleston were invited to take part in a range of activities as a taster of a typical day at Headway. Each corner of the room had a different activity led by staff. In ‘speed dating’ style participants could move on to try the next activity. Activities included seated exercise, cognitive exercises, speech and communication support, mindfulness, health and beauty and arts and crafts. All these activities help enhance clients’ self-esteem, physical fitness, cognitive skills, communication, reduce anxiety and reduce social isolation.

Speeches were given by Trustee of Headway Luton Asif Malik, Chair of Memorial Hall Ken Wattingham and client Matthew shared his experience of surviving hydrocephalus, which is excess fluid on the brain. During lunch, guests were entertained by Ian from Revellers Steelband who has also provided steelpan workshops for client as part of their summer arts programme funded by Arts Council England. The taster day therefore reflected the vibrancy and variety of a typical day at their day centres.

Headway Luton aim is to continue to expand, opening more satellite services in the region.