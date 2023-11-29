Luton businesses prosecuted after rat droppings found at Chinese takeaway

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Chinese takeaway in Luton has been prosecuted by the council after health inspectors found rat droppings on the premises.

Lucky House on 376 Leagrave Road and its directors, Mohammed Iqbal and Ansar Javed, pleaded guilty to food hygiene offences at Luton Crown Court. Lucky House Halal Chinese Ltd and Lucky House Luton Ltd both trading as Lucky House, which is not currently operating.

Environmental Health Officers discovered “extensive rat droppings” throughout the takeaway during a routine inspection in May last year. Cleaning and hygiene were also found to be very poor and a Hygiene Emergency Prohibition Notice was served on both businesses, shutting them down.

Image of the takeaway's dirty floor during an inspection. Picture: Luton Council

After multiple revisits, Lucky House was finally allowed to be reopened on 27 July 2022. But, after another food hygiene inspection in November, a second Hygiene Emergency Prohibition Notice was served on Lucky House Luton Ltd.

Despite a pest control company being contacted about the ongoing issues prior to the May visit, structural work had not been done to prevent rodent access, and cleaning standards were poor. Pest control revisits had not been carried out by the company the businesses were using and records were not available.

After the second emergency closure, the officer worked with Luton Council’s Traded Pest Control Service to do an in-depth inspection to find the root cause of persistent rodent access, that had not been fully rectified by the takeaway and the pest control company.

Lucky House Halal Chinese Ltd was handed two £1,000 fines for offences in May and November 2022 offences, while Lucky House Luton Ltd received a £1,000 fine for the offences in November.

Director Mohammed Iqbal, was given two £200 fines and the other director, Ansar Javed, was handed a £400 fine. Failure to pay the fines within a specific timeframe will result in the directors facing imprisonment.

Councillor Khtija Malik, portfolio holder for Public Health at Luton Council, said: “All food business operators must carry out regular checks for signs of pest activity, and ensure the pest control companies they pay for are reputable, and ideally, members of the British Pest Control Association or The National Pest Technical Association.