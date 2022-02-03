Luton campaign to tackle the 'silent killer' of high blood pressure

A campaign is being launched in Luton to tackle the threat of high blood pressure.

Active Luton is working in partnership with the Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes Commissioning Group (BLMK CCG) to support the local community in identifying, monitoring and addressing the risks.

With funding from BLMK CCG, Active Luton has embarked on a project to trial SISU health stations at Inspire: Luton Sports Village (in reception), Luton Central Library (on the first floor) and Lewsey Sports Park (in the café).

Emma Stevens, Interim Head of Health and Wellbeing at Active Luton together with Cllr Khtija Malik, Portfolio Holder for Public Health at the launch of the SISU health stations.

Anyone can get a free health check using the machines – no need to book and it only takes a few minutes. The health stations will measure your height and weight to calculate BMI and also take your heart rate and blood pressure.

Cllr Khtija Malik, Portfolio Holder for Public Health, said: “Most people don’t know that they have high blood pressure as generally no symptoms are shown, but early detection of high blood pressure is very important as it can put you at an increased risk for heart disease, heart failure and stroke, which is why it’s often referred to as the silent killer.”

When using the health stations, if high blood pressure is detected, you can book on to a free consultation with Active Luton’s specially trained team. They will offer simple, easy to follow guidelines and support including giving people a free BP monitor to take home after being shown how to use it and record readings over a week.

Follow up appointments are also arranged to support people in the next steps. Recommendations may include continuing to monitor your blood pressure at home, making the healthy lifestyle changes to help reduce your blood pressure or to follow up with their GP.

Emma Stevens, Interim Head of Health and Wellbeing at Active Luton, said: “This project is all about supporting our community to monitor their health, identify potential problems early and motivate them to make healthy changes. The health stations are a fantastic, accessible way for the local community to understand their health statistics and find out what they can do to improve their risk of serious health conditions.’

Cllr Malik, who attended the launch of the health stations, added: “It was so easy and quick to use the health station and really useful to check my progress, particularly blood pressure, without visiting a doctor.

“Like many people, I’ve been making some healthy lifestyle changes to mark the new year and I think lots of local people will also find these health stations really useful and convenient.”