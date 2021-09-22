Luton charity calling for trekkers to take on Madagascan challenge
NOAH is planning a 12-day challenge next year
A Luton-based charity is inviting adventurous locals to join its first ever trekking challenge on the incredible island of Madagascar.
NOAH Enterprise is setting up a 12-day challenge offering people a once-in-lifetime trip, spending five days trekking through the spectacular Andringitra National Park, before helping at a community project, between November 19-30, 2022.
The group will summit the island's highest peak Pic Boby and neighbouring Chameleon Peak, encountering remarkable views. Among the highlights will be a glimpse of the endangered lemurs and other unique wildlife of the island.
Lisa Seccombe, Head of Fundraising at NOAH said: “This challenge will provide an opportunity to raise much needed funds for NOAH, whilst giving the participant an experience they’ll never forget.”
A virtual open evening is being held on Tuesday October 5 at 6.30pm via Zoom, with NOAH’s Fundraising team, and the partnering Tour Operator. To register for the open evening, please visit https://bit.ly/3hCKtEO.
NOAH’s mission is to deliver services to the most disadvantaged people across Bedfordshire.