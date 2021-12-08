Luton charity launches winter appeal to help the homeless

Homeless charity NOAH Enterprise has launched a winter appeal to raise money to support homeless and rough sleepers in Luton and Central Bedfordshire.

NOAH provide a practical and caring support service for vulnerable people who are facing homelessness, poverty and social exclusion.

This winter, NOAH hopes to raise £10,000 for people living on the streets who have nowhere else to turn.

Paul Prosser, Head of Welfare Services at NOAH said “For many of us, we can start to look forward to the arrival of the holiday season and the start of a New Year. However, for some, the winter months can cause feelings of uncertainty, hardship and despair.

"In winter, we see an increase in the number of clients seeking help at our Welfare Centre, and we need to be in a position to support their individual needs at all times. Whether it be a hot meal, warm clothing, medical care or advice on accessing accommodation, NOAH is a key support system for vulnerable local people, 365 days a year.