Luton Christmas superhero Santapool just wants to make people smile while helping hospice

There is a new superhero in town, and his mission is to put a smile on the faces of Luton shoppers.

Santapool has been dancing in the town centre and running around Luton to raise funds for Keech Hospice Care.

And you can still catch him out on the streets or with the Smiley Sam hospice train touring the area, until late Christmas Eve.

Santapool out collecting

"It's been pretty hectic over the past few days," says the superhero, aka Andrew Voller, who has updated his Deadpool look for a more festive slant.

"It's been really fun and people have been great, donating and dancing along with me.

"I'm getting a lot of love in the town," said the 31-year-old while taking a break from a three hour dance session in the town centre today. "I'm desperate to put some smiles back on people's faces. It's more about getting people to smile, it fills me with such joy.

So far he has run round Vauxhall Park, Farley Hill, Bury Park, Leagrave, Bramingham and the Barnfield area and is heading around Hightown and Round Green tonight, before being back in the town centre tomorrow and a quick run around the hospital as well,

Santapool with a few fans

"I've ran 16.6km, my goal was 20k but I'm set to smash that by Friday. In the new year I have plans for many more activities with the community and more charity work," he said.

Last year the hero was part of the Visiting Superheroes team, raising more than £3,000 in Luton for the NHS. This year his solo effort could raise around £500 for Keech.