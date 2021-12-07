Luton daughter invites 260,000 TikTok followers to fundraiser in memory of her dad who died weeks after his wedding

A grieving daughter has organised a fundraising night for Keech Hospice in memory of her father.

Stuart Mitchell died from cancer aged 56, in March this year, just a few weeks after he had married his long-term partner Elaine in a hospital ceremony.

His daughter Chloe, says the support she and her mum received from the Luton-based hospice helped them care for her dad at their Wigmore home in his final days.

Chloe and her dad Stuart

Keech helped set up the wedding in hospital and Chloe says its 24-hour helpline helped her and her mum care for Stuart. After his death a GoFundMe page raised £3,000 for the charity but she now wants to do more.

Together with best friend Nikki Baker, Chloe has organised a fundraiser at the High Town Social Club on Thursday (December 9), with more than 14 stalls from small local businesses, kids games, a 360 degree video booth, a bar, DJ, raffle and a visit from Santa.

"We want it to be for all ages", says Chloe, who now has a thriving career on Tik Tok after being made redundant from her job as deputy nursery manager at Barnfield Nursery after it closed earlier this year. She has invited her more than 260,000 followers to join her at the event. "It would be nice to meet the people who have helped me with my dream job," she said.

Speaking of her dad, who worked for Just Mortgages, she said: "He was such a great character, he lit up the room when he walked in,"

"I am proud to have had such a strong dad. To watch all he went through and still be a happy positive person is beyond words for me, also I’m proud of my mum for being as strong as she is for us all now and all the hours she stayed up caring for dad."

Chloe, aged 27, has also paid tribute to boyfriend James Richardson for his support during the year.