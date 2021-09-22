Luton & Dunstable Hospital introduces new technology to combat patient backlog

Luton & Dunstable Hospital has vowed to treat more patients each week through new technology aimed to make maximum use of operating theatres.

The new technology will give clinicians an accurate view of future theatre booking slots and the surgeons booked in, enabling them to plan more operations.

Chris Elliott, general manager of anaesthetics, clinical care and theatres at Bedfordshire Hospitals Foundation Trust, said: “Thanks to this additional funding and the hard work of clinical staff, we are able to do even more to make sure patients have the shortest waiting times as possible.

Luton & Dunstable Hospital

“Innovations in theatre bookings like this are a great example of work being done to mitigate the effect of Covid-19 on elective care and helps us to treat more patients.

“We still have a long way to go towards full recovery but these changes will make a big difference.”

Dr Sarah Whiteman, local GP and clinical chair at Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes Clinical Commissioning Group, said: “The NHS has been through its biggest crisis in its 73-year history and seen the biggest changes I have ever known.

“We know that too many people are waiting for treatment after so much disruption and we are sorry for that.

“Please do be reassured that teams are working as hard as possible across the system to get treatments back up and running."